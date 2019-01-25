Karan Johar willing to work with Kangana Ranaut, claims that emotions won’t come in the way of business

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have a long history which can’t exactly be termed as pleasant. Everything started after Karan Johar called Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan on the last season of his chat show: Koffee With Karan and Kangy called him a ‘Flagbearer Of Nepotism’ and things just went downhill from there. There were open letters exchanged from both sides and the ‘movie mafia’ Karan burnt bridges with the feisty actress, or so the Manikarnika star claimed. She, in her latest interviews, said that he has made sure that his ‘camp’ does not give her movies and all of them act like she does not exist. But with her movie Manikarnika which has released, things have changed, seemingly. Karan spoke to a portal recently where he was questioned about his strained equation with Kangana. He clearly said that this is a movie business and emotions have no place when it comes to work. He would gladly cast her if the film requires her to be there. He also claimed that he has no problem working with Ranaut as long as her presence in the movie is justified.

He said that the reason he did not cast her so far because no director had come to him with a desire to have her in the project or strictly because the script had no scope for her, as an actor. He added that his reasons for not casting Kangy were strictly professional and not personal.

Karan has been a lot in the news lately as he went on to publicly apologise to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for the controversy that was created on his talk show. He also claimed that he has become very conscious now, as a host and implied that he would refrain from asking candid, controversial questions henceforth.

