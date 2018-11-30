Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.11.2018 | 10:50 AM IST

Karan Johar starts shooting Good News in Chandigarh

BySubhash K. Jha

At the end of 2018, Karan Johar is on a roll once again. Barely had he revived the new season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.  Then, he announced his new digital production plans.

And now the crew of Karan Johar’s feature film Good News has taken off to Chandigarh to shoot for a stretch. The film directed by debutant Raj Mehta began shooting on Thursday, November 29 with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film’s other lead pair Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to join the crew in Chandigarh after Akshay finishes promoting 2.0 in Mumbai.

Incidentally, Karan Johar is a co-producer in 2.0 and therefore happy to let his Good News hero off for promotion. In fact, Akshay’s next release after 2.0 is another Karan Johar production. Jokes Akshay, “From having coffee with Karan, I am now having breakfast, lunch and dinner with him.”

Good News tells the story of two couples played by Akshay Kumar –Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh – Kiara Advani who are trying to have a baby. The “dramedy” as Karan Johar calls it, is to be released on July 19, 2019.

Interestingly, Johar’s Dharma Productions which so far shot feature films largely on exotic foreign locales seems to be going desi in a big way. Good News will be the first of a slew of forthcoming Dharma Production to be shot largely in India.

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar roped in by Karan Johar for a THIRD film after Kesari and Good News but there is a TWIST

