Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi and others to attend at FICCI Frames 2018

The 19th edition of FICCI Frames to be inaugurated by the I&B and Textiles minister Smriti Irani on March 4 is all set to be a grand event. There are a lot of interesting sessions lined up with few new initiatives this year.

The annual media and entertainment global convention will kick-start on the March 4th evening with the launch event. It will be followed by the CEOs round-table addressed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The 4-day event that will commence from the 4th and conclude on the 7th will see the who’s who from the media and entertainment industry attend, including the likes of Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nandita Das among many others.

One of the major attractions will be the launch of a content market, which is expected to bring over 70 buyers and sellers of content from across the world to this platform.

Speaking about the 1st content market Leena Jaisani, FICCI said “This is being organized with the support and advice from the media and entertainment industry professionals. There was a dearth for such a market and with this first step, we hope to move ahead towards filling this void and facilitating more business for content.”

On 5th March, few women leaders will get together to discuss women empowerment in the digital era, the rise of women movements, and how the community can support the development of more women leaders in the future. The panel will be led by Maya Hari, Managing Director of Asia Pacific at Twitter, who will be moderating the session, the panel will feature Director of Lipstick Under My Burkha Alankrita Shrivastava, Gul Panag, Author of Face at the window Kiran Manral; Deputy Editor of Rolling Stones India, Nirmika Singh and film producer and founder of IconicBot, Vishakha Singh.

The few of the other important sessions would include discussions on film tourism, the future of TV in India, box office collections of films, biopics made in India, women power in films, screen density in India, digital revolution, investments in sports, fake news, low budget content heavy films, regional films going beyond regions, films making money internationally, GST in Entertainment sector and Cybersecurity. There will also be a masterclass with director Aanand L Rai and a case study on web series Breathe along with a workshop on Facebook.

