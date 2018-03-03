Is Karan Johar planning to shelve Shiddat which was to star Sridevi?

Karan Johar says he is shattered by the tragedy of Sridevi’s sudden demise. He hasn’t slept a wink since it happened.

Says a source close to Karan, “He has taken charge of both of Sridevi’s daughters, Jahnvi whom he is launching this July, and her younger sister Khushi. Karan is very attached to the two girls and now more so than ever.”

Significantly, Sridevi’s next film was going to be a Karan Johar production. Without her presence Karan has decided to shelve the project.

Says a source close to the development, “Shiddat was going to star Sridevi with Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. It was to be directed by Abhishek Varman who directed 2 States for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It was going to be Sridevi’s first film with Dharma Production since Gumrah which also starred Sanjay Dutt.”

With Sridevi no more, Karan Johar has told close friends he no longer wishes to produce Shiddat.

