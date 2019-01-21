Karan Johar paid for the chartered plane for Bollywood stars to visit PM Modi in Delhi

Guess who paid for the Mumbai film industry to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last week? It was none other Bollywood’s resident Santa Claus, our very own Karan Johar. A very reliable source tells us that ‘Santa’ Johar took upon himself to take the entire Bollywood entourage to Delhi at his expense. “Karan hired a private plane which took the entire team of actors, directors and producers to meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi and brought them back,” says the source who reveals that the airborne indulgence cost KJo around Rs. 7-8 lakhs.

“That’s nothing for him,” poohpoohs a close friend of Johar, calling him the “most generous person in Bollywood.” “He is! He is constantly giving expensive gifts to all his friends. His favourite gift items are Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags, each valued at around Rs 1 lakh. Sometimes he buys two and three bags for a friend. Then he also buys expensive designer clothes for friends like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are like his own children. If they like something in his house or something that he’s wearing he gives it to them on the spot,” says a friend who has been at the receiving end.

A section of Karan Johar’s friends do not see his generosity in a positive light. “This is nothing but an attempt to buy his so-called friends’ love and loyalty.”

