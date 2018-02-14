Karan Johar to lead the Indian Delegation at the Berlin Film Festival 2018

The 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival that begins from tomorrow in Berlin – will not just have a strong South Asian presence with the screening of six films, but will also have substantial participation from India. This year, Karan Johar is leading the Indian delegation, which will be discussing the Indian film market and Indo-European film collaboration.

Along with the I&B and CII officials, other members of the delegation are actress Bhumi Pednekar, CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo, and directors Jahnu Barua and Shaji Karun. The I&B Ministry is participating at the European film market in association with the CII. The officials believe that the participation of filmmakers will help them showcase Indian cinema to a global audience.

The highlights of this visit – scheduled from February 16-18 – are a discussion on the India-Europe Film Collaboration at the European Film Market (EFM) and a talk and presentation on ‘the current state of the Indian film market’ at the EFM Producers Hub. The Indian delegation will also be interacting with the audience at different sessions at the festival. Berlinale is set to take place from February 15-25.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will be seen in out and out comedy, Welcome to New York with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set to release on February 23.

