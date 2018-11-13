Karan Johar to host Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence

Besides filmmaking, Karan Johar absolutely enjoys hosting several types of big events and award shows. As he is currently hosting his talk show Koffee With Karan, Karan is also set to be MC of the upcoming Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence.

Karan Johar has often hosted several corporate award shows in India. His sense of humour, excellent deliveries and bringing Bollywood to corporate world adds as a bonus. Some of the influential people including key ministers will be speaking and attend the award show. ET Awards will take place on November 17, Mumbai.

On the work front, Karan Johar is on a roll with a ton of projects as a producer. He’s producing Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff – Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar, Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Rannbhoomi with Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. He is also set to direct Takht with ensemble cast starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

