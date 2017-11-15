Karan Johar describes his relation with Kajol as special to the media

Just a day ago, we had reported that Karan Johar is all set to take up a new role as a RJ love guru for an FM channel dedicated to romance called Calling Karan. During the press meet of the same, Karan Johar was questioned by several media persons about his relation with Kajol.

For the uninitiated, let us brief you that Karan Johar who considered Kajol as his lucky charm, had fallout with her after the filmmaker and Kajol’s actor husband Ajay Devgn clashed in theatres during Diwali 2016, over the releases of their directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay. The director-producer had also stated that post a nasty exchange of words with Ajay, his relation with Kajol had eventually ended. While he wrote about it in his autobiography, after the birth of his children Yash and Roohi, his friendship with Kajol rekindled over a series of sweet messages.

So when Karan Johar was asked to comment on how it feels to have his best friend back in his life, the filmmaker-producer said, “This platform is not about my personal life. Just to say, Kajol is, has always been and will always remain more than special to me for time to come.”

Furthermore, the filmmaker and producer also maintained a diplomatic stand when he was questioned frequently on the ongoing Padmavati row. While he constantly asserted that his quotes are often taken out of context and published, he decided to maintain it as a meet where he only talks about all the relationship advices he will be giving on radio.