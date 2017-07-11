Karan Johar to deliver a masterclass at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Karan Johar had a successful year at the box office with Baahubali 2 setting a new trend in the world of Indian cinema. From acting to designing, Karan Johar continues to explore every aspect of films along with his passion of creating and producing good films. Hence to seize the crowd’s attention, The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has welcomed none other than the multi-talented, Karan Johar to deliver a spectacular masterclass at the heart of the Australian continent, Melbourne.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) of which Vidya Balan has been an ambassador for the past couple of years, will be held from August 10th – 22th this year. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is one of the largest film festivals held outside of India that has also won the ‘Melbourne Award’.

And with Karan Johar becoming one of the most awaited guests of the festival, he will be attending the same to preach the people of Australia his only religion, Bollywood. As mentioned before, he will be delivering a special masterclass on “How to direct a big Bollywood dream”? The following masterclass is expected to have several people in attendance from across all cities in Australia. In fact, we hear that there are even many travelling from New Zealand and Fiji Island to attend the special Karan Johar session.

Talking about the same, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the festival said, “We are extremely honored and glad to have Karan be part of our festival this year. He is one of the most reputed filmmakers in India and is such a loved personality. We here in Melbourne and people of the city are looking forward for his masterclass which he will be delivering as part of the festival this year. In fact we have people from all across the country and even folks from New Zealand and Fiji Islands coming in to be a part of his Masterclass.”