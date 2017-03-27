Karan Johar compares Bahubali – The Conclusion to Mughal-E-Azam

By now we all know that the second part of the film Bahubali that released back in 2015 is gearing up to hit screens soon. Titled Bahubali – The Conclusion, the film promises to answer the question that has been on everybody’s mind of why Katappa killed Bahubali. Well, recently at the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is the co-producer and distributor of Bahubali, got talking about the film. In fact, Karan even termed it as one of the greatest films ever.

Talking at the event, Karan Johar said, “This is the biggest movie event in the history of Indian cinema and I have to say I’m amazed. This is pure dedication, pure strength and this is what I want to go back and teach.” Further talking about the film, KJo compared it to Mughal-E-Azam, one of the celluloid marvels from the yesteryears and added, “Bahubali, 67 years later, has beaten the magic created by Mughal-e-Azam on screen. Rajamouli’s cinema has soul, his personality has gumption and I don’t think I even have 10% of it”.

Responding to Karan Johar’s magnanimous words, the producer of the Bahubali franchise Shobu Yarlagadda thanked the filmmaker for helping them with the release of the film in Hindi while at the same time praising the filmmaker’s foresight saying, “We went to Karan Johar to take Bahubali out of Tollywood. When he saw the film, he could see the potential in it. Since he believed in the film and put his name on it, we could conquer the Bollywood market. Thank you, Karan Johar, for being a part of this journey”.

Bahubali – The Conclusion, that stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj is slated to release April 28.