Karan Johar to celebrate mother Hiroo Johar’s 75th Birthday in a big way

Just a few days ago, we had reported that Karan Johar won’t be able to join the team of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. There were plans of celebrating Alia Bhatt’s birthday on the sets along with the entire team. However, Karan will be giving it a miss since he is busy planning another birthday. The filmmaker is super excited about his mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday and has some big plans.

The filmmaker’s mother Hiroo Johar is turning 75 this Sunday and Karan Johar is planning a lavish bash for her. He has sent out customized invites for all his close ones with some interesting goodies as accompaniments. It includes a bottle of champagne, cake and chocolates each for the Brunch what he is planning. He is planning to hold the bash at a 5 star on Sunday.

In fact, he will even be decorating the venue as well as their residence with different kinds of flowers on the said day. Reason? His mother Hiroo Johar is fond of flowers. A source close to the filmmaker added, “Even the invite was accompanied by a bunch of her favourite white roses.”

The source further added, “The menu at the party will comprise the best of Chinese and Indian cuisine. Karan is also planning a surprise for the cake-cutting ceremony besides shopping for presents.”

The guest list is going to compromise of a lot of people like Waheeda Rehman, Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Rima Jain, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan with daughter Shweta, Varun Dhawan’s mother, Karuna, Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, socialite Natasha Poonawala, and many more.

