Karan Johar blasts out at Ajay Devgn, blames him for his fall out with Kajol

One of the major shocking revelations of 2016 was when Karan Johar admitted that he and Kajol were no more friends. The friendship had come to an end after the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil controversy when Ajay Devgn had leaked a phone call between producer Kumar Mangat and Kamaal R Khan.

But, it turns out that wasn’t the whole story. The fallout between Kajol and Karan Johar had begun when Ajay Devgn had called Karan and shouted at him for talking negatively about Kajol. In a recent interview during the promotion of his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy,’ Karan recalled about the time Ajay called him up, shouted at him and said some really nasty things because he had heard at a party that Karan had said negative things about his wife Kajol. Karan Johar said he had completely forgotten the incident until the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil controversy had erupted.

As it is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay were going to face off at the box office. Then, Karan’s film was already in major trouble due to the Pakistani artists’ ban in the country after the Uri Attack. As the film starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, Karan was forced to cut scenes and apologize in a video to get the film released.

Readers may recall Kamaal R. Khan’s phone conversation with producer Kumar Mangat stated that he was bribed with Rs. 25 lakhs to praise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and thrash Shivaay as they were clashing at the box office. Ajay had publicly posted the conversation saying there should be an investigation and Kajol retweeted it saying the word “Shocking”. Karan said that was it as she decided to stand by her husband. He felt that Kajol should not have allowed her husband to say such things about him and even if he did, she should not have endorsed it. He said she could have directly told him and apologized for the situation. Karan concluded saying that this ain’t a phase or a feeling that will change over a period of time. Kajol is out of his life and no matter what happens in the future, that’s not going to change.