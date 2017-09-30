Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.09.2017 | 10:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

Kapil Sharma’s show will be back, but not before next year, says his best friend

BySubhash K. Jha

Kapil Sharma’s show will be back, but not before next year, says his best friend

Kapil Sharma is out of his ayurvedic treatment in Bangalore. But still some way off from getting back to his show. Speaking on his behalf, Kapil’s closest friend Rajiv Dhingra who directs Kapil’s new feature film Firangi and who also served as the associate director of The Kapil Sharma Show says, “I don’t think Kapil can come back with his show before next year. Right now his entire focus and concentration is on promoting and marketing our film Firangi. The shooting is complete and we’re now into post-production,”

Rajiv reveals that Kapil plans an extensive promotional tour for Firangi. “He will travel to smaller towns and cities, the so-called heartland where his fans love him the most. While promoting our film he will let his fans know that he is getting ready for his new innings on television.”

While Rajiv is not willing to reveal any more of Kapil’s plans at the moment reliable sources inform that Kapil’s show will be back on Sony Entertainment from January or February 2018 in a new format and with a fresh line-up of comic talent.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Kapil Sharma is all set to croon…

SHOCKING: Is Kapil Sharma’s relationship…

Lata Mangeshkar prays for Kapil Sharma to…

Sonu Sood gets pulled up by BMC for illegal…

REVEALED: Kapil Sharma asserts that his…

Kapil Sharma’s show co-stars reinstate about…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification