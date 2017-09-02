Kapil Sharma’s show co-stars reinstate about his ill health and assert that the show is indeed ending" />

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s name has yet again turned controversial after his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show [that is being aired on Sony TV] has now been on the radar with its curtains coming down soon. While there were many speculations about the same, we hear that the comedian-actor’s ill health is the prime reason behind the show coming to an end.

Although there are reports mentioning the same, there are rumours that the recent news about Kapil Sharma cancelling out on the shoots with Bollywood biggies has resulted in the channel pulling the plug off the show. There are also speculations about Kapil Sharma being demotivated because many of his colleagues left The Kapil Sharma Show after a major dispute between the host and his co-star Sunil Grover. However, the current co-stars of the show who continue to be a part of the comedy sketches asserted that it is indeed Kapil Sharma’s health issues that have resulted in the show going off air.

Talking about the same, Kiku Sharda who plays many roles in the show, in support of Kapil Sharma stated that the stand-up comedian turned actor is indeed ill owing to stressful conditions. Hence, he believed that the break was indeed a requirement for the actor who has been working under these extreme conditions. He also urged others to be patient with him till he sorts out his health issues.

On the other hand, Chandan Prabhakar who too has been an integral part of the show reinstated that the actor indeed suffered from health problems. He also revealed that although he wasn’t aware that Kapil was taking on a break, he hasn’t been shooting for the show for a while and he will soon get busy with his other work commitments. He also asserted that Kapil will soon strike back.

Model turned actress Rochelle Rao too came in support of Kapil Sharma and explained the need for artists to take break especially when they realize that their health is in line.

Making his debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Kapil Sharma is now gearing up for his second Bollywood film Firangi which is expected to release soon.