Kapil Sharma to tie the knot in Big Fat Punjabi style with Ginni Chatrath in December

There is another big fat celebrity wedding on the cards this year! After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal having wedding on the cards right around the corner, this year fans can gear up for a popular comedian’s wedding ceremony! By now, you would be aware that we are referring to Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. The couple, who were recently on a trip to Europe, has apparently decided to tie the knot in December in Punjab.

In recent reports, it is being said that Kapil Sharma is all set to get his life back on track. The comedian turned actor faced many backlashes in his professional life recently which eventually led to him taking a break from all commitments. After making a comeback in the Indian entertainment industry as a producer with the Punjabi film Son of Manjeet Singh, Kapil has also announced his return on television. While that has marked a new journey in his professional life, he is also expected to take another major step in his personal life.

Fans of Kapil Sharma would be aware that the comedian is engaged to Ginni Chatrath. He had taken to social media to speak about it when he had found his ladylove but this time around, he is yet to make an announcement on the wedding details. But these reports state that the comedian is keen on having a proper full-fledged Indian style wedding with all the band baaja baarat.

It is being said that the wedding will be a four-day long event with all the usual functions like sangeet, mehendi, haldi, phere etc. It has also been learnt that all of Kapil’s close friends from the fraternity are planning to take off to Punjab to attend these ceremonies. As for others, the actor producer is expected to throw a bash once he returns to Mumbai.

Kapil Sharma is currently busy with the promotions of his next, Son Of Manjeet Singh. The comedian is also expected to return as the host on his popular show The Kapil Sharma show. Further details on the wedding like its date etc. are currently being kept under wraps.

