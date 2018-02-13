Kapil Sharma returns with a new comedy show and his new format is all about loving the family

It was definitely a sad moment for Kapil Sharma‘s fans when they saw his comedy show reaching an end! However, he had ended the same with a promise that he would return. Now it is time to fulfil the promise! Yes, Kapil Sharma is all set for his new show on the Sony entertainment channel and this time it will be all about family

Yes, the stand-up comedian turned actor will revive his association with the channel with this new series. However, this one will be a brand new one with a new format. Titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma, the format will have audiences performing fun and entertaining activities with other members.

Kapil Sharma too will reunite with his onscreen family members, namely Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. Furthermore, the channel too has decided to move forward with this venture despite the alleged fallout with Sharma.

For the uninitiated, the channel faced a tough time with Kapil after many A-list celebs complained of constant shoot cancellations of his previous show. Kapil allegedly continued to cancel shoots owing to his ill health. Prior to this, the actor also had much public fallout with team member Sunil Grover.

Furthermore, the matter escalated when the shoot cancellations resulted in relations being spoilt. However, soon the issues were sorted when Kapil Sharma made a public confession. The comedian apparently faced a major alcohol problem as well as serious health issues. He went on to take a break from work commitments for its treatment.

Kapil made a return to the industry Firangi and participated in its promotions. He also went on to promise that he will resume his role as a host on the small screen.

Talking about the new show’s format, it will have an entire family as participants. However, it is yet to be seen if celebrities will be a part of it or no.

Also Read: REVEALED: Kapil Sharma returns to TV with a game show. Here are the details