The Kapil Sharma plot thickens

I’ve always liked Ali Asgar. I still do. I don’t know what prompted him to lie about meeting Kapil Sharma when no such interaction between the two former colleagues ever happened. The truth is, Kapil has not met anyone outside his immediate circle for the past month. Yes, he wants to spend time on his own. He allows only his girlfriend Ginny whom he considers as close to him as any wedded wife, to be by his side.

When we last spoke some time back Kapil said, “Abhi kissise milne ka jee nahin karta.” This is the message he sends across to anyone who wants to meet him. And considering how badly some of his dear friends have treated him, I don’t blame him. Many of those colleagues who benefited from associating with Kapil have turned around and betrayed his confidence.

“Main dil ka bahot saaf hoon. Jo dil mein aata hai bol deta haoon. Isska log phayda utha rahen hain (I am clean-hearted. I speak whatever comes in my heart. People are taking advantage of this),” Kapil told me. There was no bitterness in his voice. Only hurt. At times he got angry at the so-called friends who have fed the gossip press with titbits about this life.

All through our 45-minute conversation Kapil sounded depressed but never confused or disoriented. These crocodile tears being shed about Kapil’s health are as bogus as the wigs and bosoms that Kapil’s colleague wore on the show that made them household names.

One of Kapil Sharma’s closest friends says there is some kind of a campaign to prove Kapil is mentally unstable. “As far as I know, Ali Asgar never visited Kapil. Kapil is not entertaining any visitors. And he certainly doesn’t have any woman’s name written on his hand foot or any other part of his anatomy. Why are the people who made so much name fame and money from Kapil’s show trying to prove he is unbalanced? Kapil is depressed, yes. He admits. He also admits to having a drinking problem. But let’s not get into who are the people who have got him into this condition.”

