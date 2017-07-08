Kapil Sharma hospitalized after fainting on sets of his show

Over the past couple of months, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has been making headlines but not necessarily for the right reasons. After Kapil’s co-star on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover walked out; the comedian has been trying everything to keep the show going. Well now it seems like Kapil’s overexertion’s to ensure the show’s success and his shoot schedule for his Bollywood outing Firangi are starting to take a toll on his health. In fact, Kapil fainted last night on the sets of his TV show.

Apparently, Kapil was on sets of the show waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali, who were to make an appearance on his show to promote their film Jab Harry Met Sejal. However before they could arrive, Kapil who had recently been admitted to hospital due to high BP and low sugar began to feel uneasy. Following this bout of uneasiness Kapil left from the shoot location to see a doctor, who in turn advised the comedian to get admitted.

While currently Kapil Sharma is hospitalized with his family by his side, shooting for his show will commence on July 11 and 13.