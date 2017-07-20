Kangna Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel slams Apurva Asrani after he accused Kangna of nepotism

Kangna Ranaut became the talk of the nation when she called Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood industry when she appeared in the new season of his talk show, Koffee with Karan. Since then, the word has become a rage and become a debate. Just when you thought the topic had died down, Karan Johar along with Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan brought it back while hosting the IIFA 2017.

Just like everybody else, Aligarh writer Apurva Asrani gave his opinion on the current debate of nepotism and explained how even Kangna Ranaut is responsible is guilty of nepotism. Speaking about nepotism, Apurva said, “Are we not promoting our siblings who want to be actors, writers? Giving ‘sifarish’ for friends to get jobs? Do we not trust our children to work in the family business when better-qualified people exist outside? All this is nepotism. First, let’s fix that before we take the moral high ground.”

In a tweet, Apurva wrote, “I hired my brother as addnl writer on my new film. #Kangana hired her sister as manager & now promotes her brother. All guilty of #nepotism?”

Now Rangoli Chandel, Kangna Ranaut’s sister, hit back at Apurva Asrani in a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon recalling her acid attack and explaining the word nepotism. She wrote, “Apurva Asrani acid doesn’t kill you it just distorts your face in a way that wherever you go people’s jaw drops in a very sad way. Kangana nt only got my treatment done but saw to it that I gained my confidence back, she held my hand and took me to the sets. I’m topper in M.Sc Microbiology I didn’t loose my degree after the attack but I lost my confidence and started to wear a veil. I am her sister and i am with her in that capacity, my brother is a pilot and don’t you dare to bring him in to this. You are after your 5 mins fame which you don’t deserve so please calm down and Relax. Drinking coffee n watching films with your own little brother is not nepotism you emotionally illiterate person.That’s called Love .#sigh which u lack.”

On the work front, Kangna Ranaut will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s film, Simran.

