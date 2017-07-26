Bollywood Hungama
Kangna Ranaut unable to report for Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi’s shoot in Hyderabad

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Kangna-Ranaut-unable-to-report-for-Manikarnika---The-Queen-Of-Jhansi’s-shoot-in-Hyderabad

There were reports earlier of the forever-gutsy Kangna Ranaut returning to the shooting of Krish’s historical Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi on Saturday just four days after a serious forehead injury which left her with 17 stitches.

Sources from location revealed that Kangna Ranaut had sent information of her prompt return on Saturday with the wound still raw and ready to be shown on screen. However the bravado was shortlived. Information coming from the lavish high-budgeted film’s location is sobering.

Says a source, “After the accident last Tuesday, Kangna Ranaut has not turned up for shooting at all. She was supposed to resume on Saturday. And that was her wish. The Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi team has been waiting. But Kangna decided to take some days off as a precautionary measure. She’s expected to resume shooting by the end of this week.”

In the meanwhile the lavish set in Hyderabad lies unused.

