Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika date PUSHED, Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 responsible for the DELAY?

Kangana Ranaut is having a little hard time with regard to her films performing at the box office and one hoped that her pet project Manikarnika would be her comeback as a Queen in the true sense. But there has been a consistent delay in the movie and the latest update from a source close to the development confirms that we will have to wait a little longer till we see Kangana on screen again. The makers had settled for November 29 as the date for the release but Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is now releasing on this date. The 2.0 makers announced a final release date just a couple of days ago and incidentally, this too is a movie which has been delayed since a long time. Apparently, the Manikarnika makers have decided to push their movie a little further to get a fair chance at the box office.

In all probability, the film might release next year, although there is no official confirmation on the same yet. Kangana Ranaut was in the news recently after pictures of her lavish bungalow were published a while back. She keeps sharing pictures with her nephew, sister Rangoli’s son and looks pretty involved as an aunt. Along with Manikarnika, she is also working on Mental Hai Kya with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao and the first stills from the movie ensure that we are in for a quirky, fun ride.

Manikarnika revolves around the life and times of the brave Queen of Jhansi – Laxmibai. It has many war sequences and also stars Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni and Ankita Lokhande in important roles.