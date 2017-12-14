Kangana Ranaut supports Zaira Wasim after the teenager receives backlash over molestation case

Zaira Wasim, Dangal and Secret Superstar actress, has been in headlines recently after an alleged harassment in a flight. The teen actor was traveling on the Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when she said that a passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest.

In the Instagram live video, Zaira Wasim narrated the ordeal after deboarding the flight and broke down several times during the live session. Since then, the accused man was arrested by Mumbai Police. Although the industry members are supporting Zaira, the actress received tremendous backlash for the same.

Coming down heavily on the trolls against Zaira Wasim who spoke about a man harassing her on a flight, Kangana Ranaut said we should encourage women and not judge them when they speak about harassment. “The backlash this young girl is getting is so upsetting. Instead of lauding a girl for speaking up, people are judging and questioning her, “added Kangana at an event held to launch Shobhaa De’s book.

While there has been an enormous amount of support from sections of public and Zaira Wasim’s colleagues from the industry, there has also been a constant criticism against her reaction to the apparent incident and doubts have been raised at the authenticity of her claims.

When asked if she is scared to get into controversies for speaking out, Kangana Ranaut said, “If I don’t talk, someone else will. It is not that if I don’t talk and act like an ostrich, no one will bring it to notice. I have always had options (to let things go) but I won’t succumb to that.”

Further elaborating, she added, “The intention is never to be disliked. There might be a wrong impression of me for taking a stand today but maybe 10-14 years down the line, I know I will be respected for my stand and my convictions, if not loved.”

According to the recent reports, the person who was arrested for molesting actress Zaira Wasim has been sent to judicial custody until December 22. The defendant has filed a bail plea which will be heard on December 15.