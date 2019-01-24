Kangana Ranaut steals ‘friend’ Ankita Lokhande’s moment of glory

Television actress Ankita Lokhande was looking forward to her big dance item in the Star Plus show Dance Plus as part of the promotion for the big-screen film Manikarnika in which Ankita has a supporting role with Kangana Ranaut.

To Ankita’s dismay and shock, Kangana called off their joint appearance on Dance Plus at the last minute. “It was a really big blow for Ankita who has been struggling for some time to get a foot into Bollywood. Manikarnika has been godsend for Anikta in spite of it being a supporting role. She has been doing her best to get along with Kangana. In fact Ankita is perhaps the only co-star whom Kangana has not fallen out with during Manikarnika,” says a source.

Little did Ankita expect that Kangana Ranaut would brush aside their collaborative spirit at the time when the film is being marketed. That’s exactly what happened.

Says the source, “Ankita had prepared for two weeks. She had rehearsed her dance steps for Dance Steps and was looking forward to being seen on the show. Kangana was supposed to join Ankita. When Kangana opted out suddenly Ankita’s appearance on Dance Plus was cancelled.”

One hopes the debutante’s role in Manikarnika has survived to the extent that she would be noticed. Other actors from the film claim their roles have been reduced to zilch.

