Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.01.2019 | 11:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Uri Why Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho Thackeray
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut steals ‘friend’ Ankita Lokhande’s moment of glory

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actress Ankita Lokhande was looking forward to her big dance item in the Star Plus show Dance Plus as part of the promotion for the big-screen film Manikarnika in which Ankita has a supporting role with Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut steals ‘friend’ Ankita Lokhande’s moment of glory

To Ankita’s dismay and shock, Kangana called off their joint appearance on Dance Plus at the last minute. “It was a really big blow for Ankita who has been struggling for some time to get a foot into Bollywood. Manikarnika has been godsend for Anikta in spite of it being a supporting role. She has been doing her best to get along with Kangana. In fact Ankita is perhaps the only co-star whom Kangana has not fallen out with during Manikarnika,” says a source.

Little did Ankita expect that Kangana Ranaut would brush aside their collaborative spirit at the time when the film is being marketed. That’s exactly what happened.

Says the source, “Ankita had prepared for two weeks. She had rehearsed her dance steps for Dance Steps and was looking forward to being seen on the show. Kangana was supposed to join Ankita. When Kangana opted out suddenly Ankita’s appearance on Dance Plus was cancelled.”

One hopes the debutante’s role in Manikarnika has survived to the extent that she would be noticed. Other actors from the film claim their roles have been reduced to zilch.

Also Read: Is the Manikarnika producer really hospitalized?

More Pages: Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Collection , Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Slay or Nay: Sonakshi Sinha in an INR…

Mahesh Babu celebrates Pongal with family…

KGF actor Yash strongly CONDEMNS fan…

Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone listed most…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrate New…

Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification