Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika trailer to be launched on December 18

The much-awaited trailer of Zee Studios and Kamal Jain’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be launched on 18th December among massive fanfare. Kangana Ranaut along with the entire team of the film will be present for the unveiling of the trailer. Mounted on an epic scale, the film will portray the extraordinary journey of India’s fiercest warrior queen, Rani Lakshmi Bai on the big screen. The studio will be releasing the film in Tamil and Telugu also to capture pan India markets.

Kangana Ranaut shares her excitement “Our marketing team is planning an exciting, never-seen-before trailer launch, and we are all preparing for it like a grand wedding!”

Commenting on the film’s release, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “Zee Studios feels privileged to bring Manikarnika, Jhansi ki rani’s extraordinary story on the silver screen and will be backing it by giving it a wider release than any other film in this genre. We will be releasing the film in over 50 countries worldwide on January 25”.

Producer Kamal Jain says, “The teaser of the film has been liked by one and all and created enough buzz around the film and I hope the way the trailer has come out will add more excitement around the film. The trailer is certainly next level and I personally believe it’s one of the finest trailers of recent times. The film has really shaped up well, reflecting our vision of creating a visual spectacle on the big screen. We look forward to a big campaign to launch the movie!”

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is set to release on January 25, 2019.

