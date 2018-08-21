Kangana Ranaut to play a Kabbadi player in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga (read ALL details inside)

Kangana Ranaut has signed her next film after Manikarnika and by the looks of it, the movie seems to be gritty, intense and at the same time moving and beautiful. Well, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Fox Star Hindi have collaborated with Kangana Ranaut for a film called Panga. The makers announced the film in a very innovative way. The video started with a family montage of Kangana, Ashwiny and Punjabi star Jassie Gill and them describing how their people inspire them in life. Kangana plays a national level kabbadi player and Jassie is her husband in the movie. Ashwiny’s films Nil Battey Sannata and Bareily Ki Barfi were loved by a mass for its unique story and presentation which matched the sensibilities of new age audience but was still rooted. We are waiting for the same magic on screen with Panga.

Ashwiny took to Insta to post, “My existing reality is a reflection of my dear ones’ belief in me. From the team backed by its families. Presenting #PANGA with @team_kangana_ranaut @jassie.gill @Neena_gupta. Produced by @foxstarhindi | In Cinemas | 2019.”

Talking about the film, Kangana added, “When Ashwiny narrated the story of Panga, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film. Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work Bareilly Ki Barfi. Panga is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a National-level Kabbadi player. That’s going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team”.

Continuing Jassie Gill, who is playing Kangana’s husband in the film, says, “I loved the script especially the inspiring family angle. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions but to me the real Indian family feeling was the most heart-warming part of the subject. And I also come from a very close knit family and hence, can identify with the story.”

Later explaining her concept for making Panga Aishwiny explains, “I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique.”

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Office, Fox Star Studios adds, “About a year ago we had approached Ashwiny with an initial draft of a script that we believed would resonate with her. The idea was that almost all great achievers in any field credit their success to their family which is what resonated with Ashwiny as she developed the script further with Nikhil Mehrotra. Kangana herself did not hesitate for a second when we narrated the script to her and we’re delighted to have her and Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta join the Fox Star Studios family on this journey!”

Taking the family concept ahead the makers decided to announce the title with the favourite family pictures of the primary cast and director. Surprised by the unusual idea everyone enthusiastically shared the pictures that came together to announce the film in a one of a kind unique way. As for the cast apart from Kangana and Jassie, veteran actress Neena Gupta too plays an important role in the film. By the looks of it, the movie has a slice of life story telling backed with strong content. We can’t wait to see the first rushes of this film.