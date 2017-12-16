Kangana Ranaut invited at Harvard Business School to speak on Indian Cinema

Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of those who has made it big in the industry on her own, without any backing and has risen to the challenge and carved out a niche for herself. She is not only inspiring youngsters in India, but also has become a global icon of sorts.

Kangana Ranaut has recently been invited to be a keynote series speaker at Harvard Business School for India Conference 2018 held annually where topics like Changing Entertainment Landscapes in India and ‘Disrupting the India Mainstream Cinema’ would be discussed. The theme of the conference this year is ‘Disrupting Innovations in India’.

The conference has a strong legacy of bringing together government officials, business leaders, academics, lawyers, artists, athletes, philanthropists and many other leaders to meaningfully discuss key issues, solutions and opportunities in the context of India’s path to global leadership. In the past, India Conference has been host to prolific personalities like Amartya Sen, Omar Abdullah, Chanda Kochhar and P. Chidambaram to name a few.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi in which she is essaying the role of Rani Lakshmibai. Directed by Krish, it is slated to release on April 27, 2018.