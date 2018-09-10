Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.09.2018 | 11:17 AM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut economizes for her next project Mental Hai Kya

BySubhash K. Jha

While she may be getting extremely negative press and psychological pressure for her part in the takeover of the Manikarnika project, Kangana Ranaut has her share of her supporters and admirers. One of them is Ekta Kapoor who sees a reflection of her own untameable free-spiritedness in Kangana.

Kangana Ranaut economizes for her next project Mental Hai Kya

The two carefree chicks are seen bonding like there is no tomorrow. Now there is an added reason for Ekta to adore Kangana. For Mental Hai Kya, the zany comedy featuring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, which was shot in London recently, Kangana took it upon herself to control the budget.

Says a source close to the project, “When Kangana realised what an expensive city London is for shooting, she decided to do away with 5 star comforts and also cut down her staff members to save money.”

The gesture was deeply appreciated by Ekta Kapoor who is currently feeling under the flop status accorded to her latest production Laila Majnu. Ekta Kapoor is now planning to sign Kangana for another film.

Incidentally, even Rajkummar Rao is all praise for Kangana. Raj told this writer, “I worked with Kangana in Queen and now in Mental Hai Kya. It is always good fun to work with her.”

Also ReadWarrior Queen Kangana Ranaut gets bloodied on the sets of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Stree is on rampage, brings in…

Whoa! Love, Sex Aur Dhoka actors Rajkummar…

Box Office: Stree joins small/mid-budget…

Box Office: Paltan, Laila Majnu, Gali…

Varun Dhawan OPENS up about his direct…

Box Office: Stree Day 11 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification