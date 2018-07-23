Kamal Haasan – Rajinikanth together in a film? Kamal believes it won’t happen and here’s why!

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Vishwaroopam 2. The actor, however, is making a screen space after quite some time which is also rare for the South superstar who has dedicated a lot of time to cinema in the past. Now, it seems that politics has become his top priority for this actor turned politician. Kamal has also been using his social media platforms to promote ideas and thoughts that resonate with his party Makkal Needhi Maiam and now the actor recently asserted in an interview for a daily that a film with Rajinikanth may probably not happen.

In the past, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have given many hits together from Apoorva Raagangal to Moondru Mudichu to many others. However, those were the early days! After the two of them became superstars, we have rarely seen them coming together. And it seems, with Kamal’s recent explanation, we doubt if we will see them together on the big screen ever again!

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are supposed to belong to two different ideologies and thoughts when it comes to politics. Now that the latter is planning to reenter the political world and Kamal is all geared up with Makkal Needhi Maiam, the two superstars will also be seen influencing the political world. But collaboration for films is definitely not on the cards.

Kamal went on to explain that now that they are entering politics, neither of them will find too much time. Firstly, they are already doing fewer films as of now. Furthermore, the number of films will decrease further owing to their focus on their respective political careers. Keeping all of these in mind, the superstar maintained that there wouldn’t much of chances to see them together.

Also, elaborating on his further projects, Kamal Haasan is planning on reducing the number of films he will be doing even further. After Vishwaroopam 2, the next film he is keen on focusing is Indian 2. In all possibility, Kamal maintains that Indian sequel would be his next film and that discussions are already on with filmmaker Shankar.

