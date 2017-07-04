Kamal Haasan protests against the increase in GST, stands up against Tamil Nadu Government

Expressing their concern over the recent hike in GST (Goods and Service Tax), many celebrities have come out and raised their voices against its heavy impact on the entertainment industry. Following an increase that has currently led to 30% GST has resulted in chaos in Tamil Nadu as multiplexes and theatres have come out on protests against the decision.

Known to speak his heart out, Kamal Hassan who too is miffed with the same, released a statement and stated his opinion on the same. Comparing the current situation to other Southern states of India, Kamal said, “Neighbouring states like Kerala have totally desisted from levying anymore state tax on Cinema over and above GST. The film industry requested the CM of Kerala Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan and he through his Finance minister quickly announced that Kerala will not be levying anymore taxes on the already beleaguered film business. Karnataka has gone even further to facilitate the well-being of the film Industry.Telangana and Andhra are also doing their best for their film industries. It is only Tamil Nadu Govt. That has brought it to 30%.”

“Film making in this State has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime. All factions of the Industry are agitated. I am trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self-serving and avaricious politician,” he added.

Further he went on to mention, “Before Bihar used to be the Nation’s whipping boy when it came to corruption. Now TN has left Bihar leagues behind. Film Industry is one among the many Industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the State. I anticipate even stronger protests soon.”