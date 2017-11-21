Kamal Haasan comes out in support of Padmavati

For the past one week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is in the midst of a major controversy not only with the censor board but also with a certain sect of Hindu activists. With many politicians also supporting the activities as there are continuous objections being raised against the release of the film, there is a part of fraternity where celebs have voiced their support to Bhansali. One amongst them is Kamal Haasan.

The South superstar Kamal Haasan took to social media to frankly state his opinion. The actor posted a tweet referring to a comment made by Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu wherein the latter announced a bounty of about Rs. 10 crore for beheading filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the leading lady of the film Deepika Padukone. The film has been facing varied protests from the Rajput Karni Sena and others for reportedly distorting historical facts in the film.

Kamal, who himself has time and again faced several such controversies when it comes to his own films, took to social media urging intellectuals to speak up against these regressive ideas. Kamal Haasan’s tweet read, “I want Ms. Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that. Many communities have apposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen Ma Bharat.”

As for the controversy itself, BJP has distanced itself from the comments made by their leader Suraj. Furthermore, while the latter has maintained that he would resign from the party if need be, Supreme Court has rejected the plea of objection scenes to be deleted from the film.

Currently, Padmavati is awaiting its certification. Just a day ago, the CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi declared that the makers sent an application only a week before and they are currently in the process of giving its certification but require time and space to do the same. However, he also asserted that the board will maintain a neutral stand in the matter whilst arriving at its certification.

Besides Deepika Padukone, Padmavati stars Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. It was supposed to release on December 1 and due to delay in certification the film’s release has been postponed and a date is yet to be locked.