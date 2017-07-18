This is why Kamaal Khan joined Salman Khan at IIFA

Salman Khan seems to have decided to give his singer-buddy Kamaal Khan, who disappeared from the Indian entertainment industry in 2008, a new lease of career and life in 2017. Nine years after he suddenly left India and never showed up again, Kamaal is back in business, thanks to Salman Khan’s largesse. Kamaal, who was recently heard crooning for Salman in Tubelight performed live at the IIFA awards in New York on Friday night, again thanks to Salman’s largesse. According to sources Salman Khan personally spoke to the IIFA organizers for Kamaal’s performance.

Earlier this year Salman Khan got Kamaal Khan back into the entertainment business in Bollywood’s with a song in Tubelight. This seems in the fitness of things because it was Salman who brought Kamaal from London to Mumbai in 1998 to croon ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ in Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The song was a chartbuster and Kamaal became an overnight sensation. Thereafter Kamaal who was summoned to testify in Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run case, vanished from the scene.

The comeback now seems pukka with Salman Khan gradually ensuring visibility for his friend in Bollywood. That’s what being human is all about.