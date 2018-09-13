Kalki Koechlin gets schooled by a college principal

Renowned actress Kalki Koechlin, who is known for her upfront nature, recently visited St Xavier’s college in Mumbai where she was schooled by the college principal. The actress attended a podcast session with activist Insia Dariwala, Dalit activist Rahul Sonpimple and ice hockey player Diskit Angmo.

During the discussion, Kalki Koechlin reportedly addressed the college as rowdy to describe it. A leading daily revealed that the faculty did have an objection with things that were said and informed the Principal about the same. This did not sit well with the college Principal and after the podcast recording was finished, he came and spoke to Kalki and the crew about the remark. The crew apologized for the same and even reportedly promised to edit it out.

On the work front, it was recently announced that the BBC World Service’s new podcast series for young listeners in India will be presented by Kalki Koechlin. The podcast titled Kalki Presents: My Indian Life is BBC’s first English language podcast aimed specifically at audiences in India and is about being young and Indian in the 21st century.

