Kalinga Sena withdraws threats against Shah Rukh Khan

It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan had received threats from a fringe group named Kalinga Sena if he visited the Kalinga Stadium during the inaugural ceremony of 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup. The Sena planned to throw ink and show him black flags for insulting Odisha in his 2001 film, Asoka. Now, it has been learnt that the Sena has withdrawn their threats against the actor.

The fringe outfit took the decision to withdraw their threats after an appeal was made by Hockey India President Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmad. “We have decided to withdraw our pledge following the request by Hockey India President. Since it is an international event and Shah Rukh Khan is a promoter, we don’t want to protest, as that would give a bad name to Odisha,” Kalinga Sena chief Hemant Rath said in a statement.

Hemant Rath, earlier, demanded an apology from Shah Rukh Khan. He had filed a complaint with the police on November 11 stating the SRK had hurt the sentiments of Odisha people and had shown the Kalinga war in wrong manner in the 2001 film. When Asoka released, it did not run in Odisha theatres for more than a week due to the protests against the film.

Shah Rukh Khan has been invited by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the inauguration of Men’s Hockey World Cup on November 27. As per reports, security for the actor has been beefed up.

