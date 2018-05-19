Kajol will take off to Singapore for Madame Tussauds launch and joining her will be daughter Nysa

The summer time for star kid Nysa, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, just got glamorous! The teenage daughter of the Bollywood stars recently walked the red carpet in Europe with her father Ajay Devgn. Now it is time for her to attend another prestigious ceremony, this time in honour of her mother Kajol. She will be seen alongside her actress mother at the unveiling ceremony of the latter’s wax statue in Madame Tussauds.

For the uninitiated, Madame Tussauds will be unveiling a wax statue of 90s superstar Kajol in Singapore. In fact, their official social media handle has already been posting several messages on giving fans of the actress an opportunity to meet her. Kajol will be attending the same and will be taking off to the beautiful city soon.

On the other hand, readers may be aware that Nysa is currently studying in Singapore. Besides the unveiling of the wax statue, we hear that the two will also be spending some mother-daughter time. Looks like the social media handles of the actress is already awaiting its share of cutesy posts of the duo!

Speaking on Kajol, the actress who tied the knot with Ajay Devgn in 1999 gave birth to his first child, Nysa in 2001 and her son in 2010. However, the actress had taken sabbaticals twice after child births. She made a comeback for the first time post motherhood in 2006 with the Aamir Khan starrer Fanaa. After that, her second comeback venture was Dilwale after We Are Family in 2010. The most interesting part is that her cult romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [1996] holds the record for having the longest uninterrupted run at the theatre in the history of Indian cinema.

As for the launch at Madame Tussauds, her wax statue will be placed alongside other Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and also her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan.

