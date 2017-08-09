Kajol roped in as brand ambassador for Joyalukkas

In India jewellery forms a major chunk of how people in general hoard wealth, if that wasn’t all; the jewellery market within the Indian sub-continent is one of the largest and fast growing markets. But we aren’t talking about the future of this industry, instead we hear that Bollywood actress Kajol has now become the face of the Kerala based jewellery major Joyalukkas.

In fact Joyalukkas that is looking at investing a whopping Rs. 600 crores to enhance their retail footprint in India has roped in Kajol to be the face of the brand for the year 2018- 19 for both the Indian and overseas markets. Though the signing amount shelled out by the brand to rope in Kajol is unknown, it is learnt that the entire marketing and promotional campaign of the jewellery brand is being pegged at a staggering Rs. 200 cr. As for the reason to rope in Kajol to represent the brand, we hear that the brand felt that the actress who has completed 25 years in the industry and has now become a trusted name perfectly represents their core values.

Back on the film front, Kajol who was last seen in the Bollywood film Dilwale that featured Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the southern bilingual Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) that is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth starring Dhanush.