Kajol to make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s Takht?

The revived and renewed friendship between Karan Johar and Kajol, who had fallen apart because apparently Karan said rude things about Kajol’s family, is not just a social obligation. Apparently Karan is all set to sign Kajol for a very special appearance in Takht, the multi-starrer Johar is directing and which features some of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Kajol, it seems, will be invited to make a fleeting appearance. A close friend of Karan spills the beans. “It would have to be that way. Kajol has always been a part of every film that Karan has directed from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to My Name Is Khan. In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kajol didn’t feature as one of the leads. But she made a fleeting appearance in a party song, because Karan considers her a lucky mascot. Then shit happened between them, all thanks to a mutual mischief-maker who carried tales from Karan to Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn. After their fight, Kajol did not appear in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is the only film directed by Karan Johar which does not feature Kajol. But now she will be seen in a very special appearance in Takht.”

Let’s hope this time this friendship doesn’t get ruptured again.