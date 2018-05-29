Kajol joins the Incredible family as the voice of Elastigirl

We first met the family of Parrs – Bob, Helen, Dash, Violet and Jack-Jack in Disney, Pixar’s Incredibles in 2004 and they instantly won our hearts. Now they are back with Incredibles 2 and a whole new adventure that you are sure to love. Joining the world of Supers is the multi-talented Kajol as the voice of Helen Parr a.k.a Elastigirl!

Lending her voice for the Hindi release, Kajol will weave in her magic as Elastigirl when she is called on to help bring Supers back and Bob who is Mr. Incredible, navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home. “The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney, Pixar have always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen a.k.a. Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large”, said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India

“Incredibles 2 brings to us a heart-warming tale of a family that is like us; but yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun. I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way”, said Kajol

