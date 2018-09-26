Kajol finds an admirer of her version of Ruk Ruk and it is none other than Tabu

The Tabu and Ajay Devgn bond goes back a long way! After all, the actress made her debut with this actor – producer and now she feels that life has come a full circle. Do you remember Tabu grooving to the track ‘Ruk Ruk’ from her debut Vijaypath? Well, that’s where she was trying to woo her on screen love interest Ajay Devgn! And now 24 years later, we have Ajay’s wife Kajol recreating it for her hubby’s production Helicopter Eela.

It seems that when Tabu came across the song ‘Ruk Ruk’ from the Kajol film she was super impressed with the work the actress did in the Helicopter Eela song. The Drishyam actress described it as nice and sweet, further calling Kajol superb. She also felt that the song was new and fresh yet it retained all the elements of the original which wasn’t remade or revamped. She also termed it as one of Anu Malik’s best works.

The new version is sung by Palomi Ghosh along with Raghav Sachar recreating it. Tabu also elaborated on how the track continues to retain its newness and how even today, the track is referred to when she attends events. Tabu also shared an interesting story and recalled the Vijaypath days when she shot for the song. It seems that shooting for the track was tough for the actress because she filmed it despite a ligament injury.

Tabu revealed that she had suffered a ligament tear on her right foot during the shoot of ‘Ruk Ruk’ and she shot the entire track in the same condition. She mentioned that they were running on a tight deadline and she was jumping on both the feet because she couldn’t land on one foot due to the injury. She also explained about the condition and how her feet used to be swollen up every morning. However, she motivated herself to continue filming because the song had to be completed as per schedule because it was completely shot outdoors.

Coming to Helicopter Eela, it is adapted from the play Beta Kagdo and is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film, that also stars Riddhi Sen as Kajol’s son, is expected to release on October 12.

