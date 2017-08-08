Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.08.2017 | 7:04 PM IST

SEARCH
Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mom Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

Kajol – Dhanush starrer VIP 2 to release on August 18 in North India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Kajol - Dhanush starrer VIP 2 to release on August 18 in North India

Fans of Kajol and Dhanush have a reason to rejoice! The highly anticipated film VIP 2 (Lalkar) directed by Soundaryaa Rajinikanth is all set to release on August 18 in North India. The film will see the two prolific actors sharing the screen space for the first time.

The prequel – a Tamil comedy, drama and family entertainers of the same name released in 2014 but it continues to hold the same freshness among the viewers and is remembered even today. It starred Dhanush and Amala Paul in lead roles.

Producer of VIP 2 – Lalkar,  Kallaipulli S. Thanu says, “VIP 2 has been an interesting and a memorable journey. I’m proud to release the movie starring Kajol and Dhanush. I’m sure their fans will love the film and VIP 2 will be the biggest hit in 2017 in all over India ”

VIP 2, produced by V Creations and co-produced by Wunderbar Films will be released by PVR pictures in North India on August 18.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

OMG! Kajol and Karan Johar follow each other…

Is the Dhanush-Kajol starrer VIP 2 a remake…

OMG! Kajol slams paparazzi for 'bullying’…

CONFIRMED: Dhanush to star in Aanand L.…

OMG! Kajol states she won't work with Karan…

WHAT? The release of Dhanush– Kajol starrer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification