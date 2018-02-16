After Kai Po Che and Raabta, Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput to reunite for Satish Kaushik’s directorial?

The year 2017 was the breakout year for Rajkummar Rao who received accolades for his performances in Newton, Trapped and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Since then, the actor has signed several projects which have been either completed or gone on floors already. While the audience is eagerly waiting for his next film, reports suggested Rajkummar Rao will be reuniting with Sushant Singh Rajput.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao are all set for hat-trick as they will be starring in Satish Kaushik’s directorial. According to reports, Satish Kaushik will be donning the director’s hat again in this yet untitled film. Though not much has been revealed about the project, it seems like the third collaboration between Sushant and Rajkummar is locked. However, source close to Sushant Singh Rajput denies the same saying, “There is no truth to this.The reports are baseless as Sushant Singh Rajput was never approached for the film”.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao were first seen together in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 film, Kai Po Che. The film marked the debut of Sushant in films from TV. The duo, then, reunited in Dinesh Vijan’s directorial debut, Raabta which released last year but failed to impress the audience.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Drive, Kedarnath and Son Chiriya. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is currently filming two films- Stree and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He will also be next seen in Anil Kapoor– Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanne Khan.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput at loggerheads with his Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor