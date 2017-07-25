After Kahaani 2, Vidya Balan continues her fight against child sexual abuse

Just a few days back, media was abuzz with reports of Rahul Bose starting a fight against the growing cases of child sexual abuse. Joining hands with his NGO, HEAL [Help Eradicate Abuse through Learning] is Vidya Balan who has now become an integral part of the initiative.

Child abuse is one of the worst problems of the country and is very often swept under the rug. Vidya Balan believes that it is time to speak up against the social malaise and fight it head- on. In fact, readers may be aware that she played the role of a child abuse survivor in her film Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.

Talking about how the abuse can leave children often scarred, Vidya Balan said, “The abuse is often so traumatic that it paralyses people. No one wants to talk about it. It leaves you hopeless.”

The actress is hopeful that this initiative will help in creating a dialogue between parents and teachers, and the child to address the subject of sexual abuse. It also aims to help deal with any situation of abuse faced by children.

Further speaking about her association with Rahul Bose, Vidya Balan added,” After Kahaani 2 released, many people reached out to me to share their personal experiences of the trauma. What was shocking though was that many people I thought I knew well were also victims of it. We tend to believe that child sexual abuse doesn’t happen to people we know. That’s when I realized how wrong my perception was. So, when Rahul told me about his initiative to fight this stigma in our society, I immediately decided to be a part of it.”

In fact, a special event was held on July 25 in the suburbs of Mumbai where Vidya Balan and Rahul Bose spoke on the problem of child sexual abuse.