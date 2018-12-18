Kabir Singh: After Mumbai schedule, Shahid Kapoor to shoot at eight colleges in Delhi

Shahid Kapoor has been busy with the shooting of Kabir Singh which is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The filming began in Mumbai with Kiara Advani and director Sandeep Vanga who has also directed the original film. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series with Krishan Kumar and Cine1 Studios’ Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde are on board as producers. Now, the shooting will shift to Delhi from January.

After the New Year’s break, as a part of the schedule, Shahid Kapoor will kick off the Delhi shooting on January 3. As the film will also show the college portions, Shahid will be reportedly filming at eight different colleges. He will be shooting with Kiara Advani and it will be a 25-day-schedule. Shahid will have a new look for the college scenes and will be sporting a short crop and trimmed beard. Furthermore, out of the eight colleges selected for the film, one will be used to film football scenes, one for canteen scenes and another one for classroom scenes. The director Sandeep Vanga had gone to Delhi for the reccee to finalize the colleges.

After the Delhi schedule, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be heading to Mussorrie to shoot a romantic song during their 5-day schedule. This will mark the wrap up of the film.

Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. For the uninitiated, Arjun Reddy revolved around a young medical student in love, who decides to follow a self-destructive path of alcohol and drugs after he is separated from his ladylove.

