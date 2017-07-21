THIS is the kabaddi team which Akshay Kumar has bought!

Bollywood Hungama
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
In a nation which had always been obsessed with cricket, the past couple of years have seen an immense change in the same. The reason being, there has been a ‘glamorous induction’ in many sports like football, kabaddi and others. And this ‘glamorous induction’ is in the form of Bollywood celebs doing their bit to promote the sports by purchasing them.

After Abhishek Bachchan purchased the Pro Kabaddi League’s ‘Jaipur Pink Panthers’, it’s now the turn of Akshay Kumar, who has now purchased  ‘Bengal Warriors’. As per the news reports, Akshay Kumar is now the proud owner of ‘Bengal Warriors’, which was previously owned by Future Group.

While earlier Akshay Kumar had invested in the World Kabaddi League, this is the first time when he will be co-owing in the Indian league for the same sport. In fact, owing sports teams have become a trend of sorts for many celebrities for games beyond cricket.

On the film front, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up to do a sports biopic Gold based on hockey. The actor is currently promoting Toilet – Ek Prem Katha along with his co-stars and will soon gear up for Padman and 2.0. Further, going ahead, he has also been signed for Bhushan Kumar’s Mogul

