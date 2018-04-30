Kaalakaandi actress Shobita Dhulipala roped in for Emraan Hashmi – Rishi Kapoor starrer?

A while back, we had reported that Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor had been roped in to star in Drishyam director Jeethu Josheph’s horror thriller. In fact the said film that is being produced by Sunir Khetrapal’s Azure Entertainment would mark the Joseph’s Bollywood directorial debut. Now we hear that the makers of the film have roped in Kaalakaandi actress Shobita Dhulipala as well to feature in the film.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that along with Shobita, the yet untitled horror thriller will also feature south actress Vedhika Rao. Commenting on the same, a source close to developments confirms the casting saying, “Yes the makers of the Emraan Hashmi – Rishi Kapoor starrer have in fact roped in both Shobita and Vedhika. However, the paperwork for the same is still pending.” When prodded for more details, the source reveals, “Though an official announcement has not yet been made, the makers are looking at finalizing the cast by Friday post which an announcement of the same will be made.”

As for the film, the yet untitled venture that is produced by Azure Entertainment will be presented by Viacom 18. Slated to go on floors in the second half of May, the makers of the film are looking to shoot the same in a start to finish schedule wrapping the shoot by the first half of July. As for the story of the film, the venture promises to be a ‘game-changing horror thriller’.