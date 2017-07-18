Kaabil is all set to be remade in Hollywood

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan explored a rather different zone in Kaabil when he played a visually challenged dubbing artist out to seek revenge from powerful and influential people. Now Kaabil, that was one of the first releases of the year, is all set to be remade in Hollywood.

In fact, Fox Star Studios has expressed interest in remaking Kaabil in Hollywood and has even approached the Roshans for the same. Talking about the same, director of the film, Sanjay Gupta revealed that President of Fox International Productions, Tomas Jegeus, contacted Hrithik on the same. Although he refused to divulge any more details maintaining that it is too premature to talk about as of now, he did acknowledge this as an honour.

On the other hand, we hear that Hrithik Roshan was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from Tomas on the same. Apparently the two even met a week ago to discuss about it. Hrithik Roshan was last seen holidaying in the US with his sons, former wife Sussanne Khan and a few close friends.

Excited about this, Rakesh Roshan, who is the producer of the film, spoke about how Kaabil has all the ingredients for a hard hitting film that promises gripping moments throughout and how it would make a great Hollywood adaptation with ample emotions.

Also featuring Yami Gautam and brothers Rohit – Ronit Roy in prominent roles, Kaabil released on January 25. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan featured in Bang Bang, produced by Fox Star which is actually a remake of the Hollywood film Knight And Day starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz.