“Just to promote Simran, Kangana targeted everyone – me, Hrithik Roshan, award ceremonies, women’s commission” – Aditya Pancholi

The controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut refuse to die down. It all started last year when it came to light that Hrithik Roshan sent a legal notice to her over her ‘silly ex’ statement. Kangana sent a counter legal notice and then began an ugly war between the two. Before the release of her latest film Simran, Kangana Ranaut appeared on the chat show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ and spoke extensively about not just Hrithik Roshan but also about the problems she faced while she was dating Aditya Pancholi. Aditya reacted sharply to Kangana Ranaut’s claims and even sued her.

Today, Aditya Pancholi unveiled the latest issue of ‘Society’ magazine which surprisingly doesn’t feature him on the front page. Instead, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut feature on the cover. But the cover story is provided by Aditya and hence, he got a chance to launch it. As expected, Aditya Pancholi made headline-worthy quotes. When asked about his current relation with Kangana Ranaut, he said, “It’s all legal! I am fighting a legal battle with her.”

Aditya Pancholi countered a statement by a journalist that he remained silent during this episode. He retorted, “I was the only one who was talking while others were silent. I have even slapped a legal defamation case against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli.”

He expressed surprise that Kangana Ranaut made so many allegations in order to promote her film Simran. He stated, “If controversies help a film, then why would a film have a plot, stars, music? Films work on their strengths. And just to promote Simran, she targeted everyone – me, Hrithik Roshan, award ceremonies, women’s commission etc. Kisko choda hai usne bataiye? She even slammed producers, directors, especially Karan Johar and then talked about nepotism. She has no right to talk about nepotism at all. I dare her to tell the public about any audition that she gave before her debut film Gangster.”

When asked how the entire fiasco affected him personally, Aditya Pancholi first joked, “I lost 5 kgs!” But then he got serious and said, “A day after her interview was aired, me and my friend’s son Ricky went to take a walk in a park near my residence in Versova. There were some 5-6 guys, aged around 26-27, who were working out in the park. As we crossed them, I saw them murmuring something about me that, ‘Woh dekho Aditya Pancholi jaa raha hai, jisne Kangana Ranaut ko house arrest karke rakha tha.’ I ignored and walked past them. During my second round, I again heard them talk about me. I felt bad. During the third round, I asked them what they are talking about. They claimed that they are not talking about me. If I had stayed silent that day, then perhaps throughout my life, I would have remained subdued over this issue. Is it wrong to help someone in this world? Kangana Ranaut is claiming on national television that girls shouldn’t come in Bollywood as there are all villains out here. Is she trying to undermine the journey of other actresses? Is she the only one who has struggled? Before raising fingers on others, she should check her own yard. Raaj Kumaar saab’s dialogue goes, ‘Jo sheshe ke ghar mein rehte hai, woh dusron ke gharo pe paththar nahin maarte’.”

When asked if he believes that nepotism rules Bollywood, he proved his point by saying, “My son Sooraj’s last film Hero released almost three years ago. He’s still waiting for his next film to release. So it’s a tough life. There’s nothing called ‘nepotism’ over here.”

On his tell-all in the issue of ‘Society’, Aditya Pancholi explained, “It’s very important for the people to know the real story and how one single person can ruin so many families in one go just to promote her movie or promote herself. It’s high time that we stand up and tell the truth.” He further added, “The industry has given so much to her. She should be thankful to God and be nice to people and help them instead of running down seniors. Who is she? She is an okay actor. Even those who come on reality shows perform better than her. Achha actor hone ka yeh matlab thodi hai ki aap duniya ki band baja doge.”

Finally, Aditya Pancholi shared an update regarding his case. He said, “The next hearing of our case is on December 21. She made some shocking statements about my family, including my children in those two interviews. Now the onus is on her to prove the claims that she made.”