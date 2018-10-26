Junior artiste files a police complaint on Akshay Kumar’s insistence after allegedly being molested on Housefull 4 set

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has been in troubled waters ever since sexual harassment allegations were made against veteran actor Nana Patekar by Tanushree Dutta and director Sajid Khan by several women from the film industry. While the film is dealing with the allegations, it is now learned that a junior artiste was molested on the sets of Housefull 4. According to the reports, the incident took place at Chitrakoot grounds in Mumbai.

The junior artiste, who is a dancer, said that she was sitting with a colleague on the sets of the film when two men, Pawan Shetty and Sagar, approached them with some others and misbehaved with her male friend. When she tried to intervene, the woman claimed that they inappropriately touched her and misbehaved.

Speaking to India Today news, the dancer said, “We got a tea break for 5-10 minutes when my colleague Amir came and sat next to me. Soon Pawan Shetty, who is also a dancer with our association, came along with Sagar and four other men. They started dragging Amir out to meet Raj. I am aware of their fights and that’s the reason I intervened before things could blow out of proportion. Amid the scuffle, Pawan lifted me up from back and touched my private parts and then pushed me behind. Soon I started screaming and the production team came out including Akshay sir and Riteish sir. It was Akshay sir who advised me to file a police complaint against the men. Seeing the situation getting out of hand, Pawan ran away from the sets.”

While Sajid Khan has stepped down as director, reportedly Nana Patekar will also be replaced in the film. Akshay Kumar, post the allegations, had announced via a statement that the makers have decided to stall the shooting in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 director Farhad Samji has replaced Sajid and will now be helming the rest of the film.

