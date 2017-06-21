Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.06.2017 | 6:09 PM IST

Juhi Chawla starts a war against plastic and this is how she hopes to make a difference

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
While she hasn’t been keen on doing too many films of late, Juhi Chawla has been focusing a lot on philanthropic work. The actress recently launched Citizens of Tomorrow that aims to protect the environment from the continuous pollution, to create a better future for the next generation. Being a part of the same, Juhi has kick started the #WarAgainstPlastic campaign.

This campaign that bans the usage of plastic also concentrates on spreading awareness about the hazards of the product and as a part of extending her support towards the cause; Juhi has also got her friends involved in the same. Encouraging the use of alternatives instead of plastic, reportedly, the actress gifted her friends’ eco-friendly stuff wherein she has replaced the use of plastics instead of bamboo when it comes to toothbrush and speaker and also paper straws as a substitute to the plastic straws. The former beauty queen sent these gifts to her friends and family along with handwritten notes as a step towards the campaign.

Being one of the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders, Juhi had also started the movement against the plastic in Eden Gardens in the Bengal city wherein the team planted 60 trees, as a mark of the number of sixes that they hit on their home ground.

