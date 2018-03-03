Juhi Chawla is all set to impress in a never-before-seen avatar! Deets inside

Juhi Chawla is one of the formidable actresses of 90s and has been a reigning superstar of Bollywood and has wowed us with varied roles. She is one actress who is extremely versatile with her acting, be it comedy, romance or intense drama…she does it all expertly well. She was last seen with her professional rival Madhuri Dixit in Gulab Gang and impressed us in the garb of a steely, conniving politician. Now, she is currently shooting for her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Rajkummar Rao since January and is all set off to do another film, a psychological thriller in the next few days.

Another reason to look forward to this film is that it will be directed by South director Niddhish Puuzhakkal who’s recently directed Malayalam film Canvas was much appreciated. The film rolls in March with Juhi as the protagonist. Now, ain’t that interesting? Its great that filmmakers have now taken cognizance and are writing amazing roles for senior actresses too. We can’t wait to see Juhi in this never before seen avatar.

Her film with Anil Kapoor has her playing a vivacious character. She will be reuniting with Anil after 11 years since Salaam-E-Ishq. Juhi was last snapped while attending her colleague and friend Sridevi’s prayer meet in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

