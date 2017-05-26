Bollywood Hungama
Juhi Chawla to return to Kannada industry as a music teacher in new film Very Good 10/10

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Juhi Chawla, who was last seen in shaking her leg in Ramesh Aravind’s 100th film Pushpaka Vimana, is all set to make a comeback to Kannada films. This time, Juhi Chawla is all set to star in writer-director-actor Yashwanth Sardeshpande’s film Very Good 10/10.

Juhi Chawla will have an extended cameo in the film as a teacher.  After playing a teacher in her last film Chalk N Duster, her character in the Kannada film will have a music connection. Speaking about the role, she said that music has always been very close to her heart. The film is a very sweet and light-hearted kids’ film.

Juhi Chawla talked about her training in music. She said that she used to learn music at the Bharti Vidya Bhavan in London. Their teacher was Pandit Vishwa Prakash from the Jaipurwala family. After she returned to India, she had continued with her music training under actress Padmini Kolhapure’s father.”

The film Very Good 10/10 will have two songs featuring Juhi Chawla. They will be shot at Yallapura in Northern Karnataka district.

